LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Sunday
7:24 p.m. — Vandalism at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
3:39 p.m. — Burglary at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
10:35 a.m. — Vehicle egged in 1300 block of Sturm Avenue.
Saturday
9:56 a.m. — Multiple vehicles vandalized at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
College Place
Saturday
4:15 p.m. — Forced entry into garage in 100 block of Southeast 12th Street.
Friday
4:33 p.m. — Bicycle taken from 200 block of South College Avenue.
11:56 a.m. — Bike locked on porch taken, 100 block West Whitman Drive.
8:51 a.m. — Forced entry into tool shed, snowblower taken, 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.
Umatilla County
Today
1:15 a.m. — Theft at Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road.
Sunday
12:20 p.m. — Power pole broken and leaning on Old Milton Highway.
Saturday
2:05 p.m. — Theft on Tum A Lum Road.
11:46 a.m. — Assault on Eastside Road.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
3:45 p.m. — Jeffery Allen Fields, 39, for investigation of felony warrant from Columbia County.
FIRE RUNS
College Place
Sunday
2:51 p.m. — Fire at top of telephone pole, 922 SE Vintage Way. Area secured, Pacific Power contacted.