U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Sunday

7:24 p.m. — Vandalism at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.

3:39 p.m. — Burglary at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.

10:35 a.m. — Vehicle egged in 1300 block of Sturm Avenue.

Saturday

9:56 a.m. — Multiple vehicles vandalized at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.

College Place

Saturday

4:15 p.m. — Forced entry into garage in 100 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Friday

4:33 p.m. — Bicycle taken from 200 block of South College Avenue.

11:56 a.m. — Bike locked on porch taken, 100 block West Whitman Drive.

8:51 a.m. — Forced entry into tool shed, snowblower taken, 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Umatilla County

Today

1:15 a.m. — Theft at Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road.

Sunday

12:20 p.m. — Power pole broken and leaning on Old Milton Highway.

Saturday

2:05 p.m. — Theft on Tum A Lum Road.

11:46 a.m. — Assault on Eastside Road.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

3:45 p.m. — Jeffery Allen Fields, 39, for investigation of felony warrant from Columbia County.

FIRE RUNS

College Place

Sunday

2:51 p.m. — Fire at top of telephone pole, 922 SE Vintage Way. Area secured, Pacific Power contacted.

 