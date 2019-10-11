Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
8:17 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in the 100 block of East Birch Street. Suspect was later found, and the stolen possessions returned to owner.
11 a.m. — Theft in the 900 block of East Alder Street.
Umatilla County
today
1:32 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Lamar Gulch Road, Athena.
Thursday
3:22 p.m. — Trespassing, West Garfield Street, Athena.
10:36 a.m. — Theft, East High Street, Athena.
8:28 a.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.
Oregon State Police
Thursday
8:02 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision at Highway 11 and Sunnyside Road. Etelvina Gonzales de Torres, 45, of Milton-Freewater was driving a Nissan Ultima when she collided with a Jeep driven by Michael G. Whitmore, 35, of Milton-Freewater. Whitmore was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No further information on his condition was available. Gonzales de Torres was cited for making a dangerous left turn.
3:31 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision at Highway 11 and Athena Highway. Michael D. Downs, 38, of Pendleton, turned left from Athena Highway into Highway 11 in a Dodge Durango in front of the Chevy pickup driven by Shelli M. Freels, 48, of Athena. Freels’ vehicle then spun and collided with a Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old girl from Milton-Freewater, who was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.
arrests
College Place
today
4:40 a.m. — Yolanda Osborn, for investigation of DUI.
Thursday
2:15 p.m. — Stacia E. Simmons, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession, possessing drugs without a prescription, using drug paraphernalia and DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
10:25 p.m. — Markes A. Cantrell Jr., for investigation of obstructing a law enforcement officer and harassment-domestic violence.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
11:16 p.m. — Senaida Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:45 p.m. — Jay M. Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Milton-Freewater City Fire Department
Thursday
3:05 p.m. — Room/contents fire, 800 block College Street; no injuries, minor damages, cause appeared to be failed light fixture.