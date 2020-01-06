LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
6:43 a.m. — Chainsaw, leaf blower, circular saw stolen, 00 block Southwest 10th Avenue.
5:07 a.m. — Cellphone and earbuds stolen, 00 block Southwest 10th Avenue.
Saturday
8:20 p.m. — Cellphone and blue tooth speakers stolen a month ago, 100 block Southeast Eighth Avenue.
9:46 a.m. — White 1985 Ford Ranger stolen, 100 block De Haven Street.
Friday
4:10 a.m. — Black 1998 Honda Civic stolen, 100 block Southeast Third Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
5:25 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
12:18 p.m. — Theft, Central Washington Asphalt Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
10:35 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Washington Street, Weston.
Friday
11:03 p.m. — Assault, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
7 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 204, Weston.
11:48 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
10:44 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Lupine Lane, Weston.
9:55 a.m. — Theft, Little Dry Creek Road, Weston.
7:30 a.m. — Trespassing, East Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
10 a.m. — April L. Diaz, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Saturday
3:08 p.m. — Mark A. Grable, for investigation of DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Today
3:06 a.m. — Danny T. Dumas, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, third-degree driving with suspended license and using drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
4:36 a.m. — Liam T. Johnston, for investigation of DUI and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Department of Corrections
Friday
8:20 a.m. — Joseph R. Bartlett, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Sunday
11:16 p.m. — Jared D. Hardin, for investigation of DUI-physical control of vehicle.
Saturday
12:35 a.m. — Joseph A. Abbott, for investigation of DUI, stolen vehicle possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sunday
5:09 p.m. — Black Toyota Avalon struck pedestrian in crosswalk, Chestnut Street and Ninth Avenue; nothing further.
Saturday
2:26 p.m. — Power line down, not sparking, Portland Avenue and Madison Street.