Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police
Tuesday
7:24 a.m. — Theft, 300 block of North Second Avenue.
10:25 a.m. — Graffiti spray painted on wall of county fire station, 1946 E. Alder St.
11:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block Palouse Street.
11:50 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block North 13th Avenue.
1:55 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block Stone Street.
Wednesday
6:55 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 30 block South Clinton Street.
8:50 a.m. — Male subject arrested for assault, North Third Avenue and Stahl Avenue.
12:34 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from Whitman College campus, 960 Isaacs Ave.
8:51 p.m. — Male subject arrested for trespassing and obstructing a law enforcement officer, 30 S. Wilbur St.
College Place Police
Wednesday
8:14 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block of Southeast Third Street. Air compressor taken out of garage, possibly sometime Sunday or Monday.
Milton-Freewater Police
Tuesday
10:08 a.m. — Two-vehicle, noninjury accident in parking lot of Ace Hardware, 175 S. Main St.
10:47 p.m. — Graffiti in men’s restroom at Freewater Park, 17 NE Eighth Ave.
Wednesday
7:46 a.m. — Two-vehicle, noninjury accident at South Main Street and Southwest 10th Avenue.
10:26 a.m. — Graffiti on stop sign at North Russell Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Arrests
Walla Walla Police
Thursday
5:57 a.m. — Amera J. Tumbleson, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.