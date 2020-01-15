LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:18 p.m. — Inmate reported being raped in 2002 while in custody, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
2:38 p.m. — Theft by employee, Clean Home Walla Walla Disaster Recovery, 2811 E. Isaacs Ave.
1:32 p.m. — Theft/embezzlement, 00 block East Rose Street.
9:59 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Third Avenue.
Sunday
8:19 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Portland Avenue.
7:34 p.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
11:22 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
Jan. 5
12:02 a.m. — Two vehicles’ windows broken, Palouse and L streets.
Jan. 4
11:43 p.m. — Port-a-potties being tipped over, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.
College Place
Tuesday
3:51 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Larch Avenue and Whitman Drive; no injuries, partially blocking, unknown damage.
3:47 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 12th Street and Cotter Place; non-injury, no blocking, unknown damage.
12:52 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Whitman Drive and Ash Avenue; non-injury, blocking, unknown damage.
Walla Walla County
Monday
9:38 p.m. — Mailbox blown up, 1000 block Blalock Drive, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
8:09 a.m. — Checks stolen, Gracie Cakes, 111 S. Main St.
7:14 a.m. — Fuel stolen from vehicle, Horizon Project Inc., 608 Russell St.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:16 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. — Denny L. Brown, for investigation of second-degree theft.
1:58 p.m. — Harold W. Clarys, for investigation of harassment/threats to kill, obstructing a law enforcement officer, violating a no contact order/protection violation and intimidating a witness.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
11:42 p.m. — Kenton S. Boyd, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:20 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:30 p.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
3 p.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.
FIRE RUNS
College Place FD
Tuesday
9:50 p.m. — Vehicle on its side, state Route 125 and Meadowbrook Street; no hospital transports, no blocking, unknown damage.