LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

3:18 p.m. — Inmate reported being raped in 2002 while in custody, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

2:38 p.m. — Theft by employee, Clean Home Walla Walla Disaster Recovery, 2811 E. Isaacs Ave.

1:32 p.m. — Theft/embezzlement, 00 block East Rose Street.

9:59 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Third Avenue.

Sunday

8:19 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Portland Avenue.

7:34 p.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.

11:22 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Wellington Avenue.

Jan. 5

12:02 a.m. — Two vehicles’ windows broken, Palouse and L streets.

Jan. 4

11:43 p.m. — Port-a-potties being tipped over, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.

College Place

Tuesday

3:51 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Larch Avenue and Whitman Drive; no injuries, partially blocking, unknown damage.

3:47 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 12th Street and Cotter Place; non-injury, no blocking, unknown damage.

12:52 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Whitman Drive and Ash Avenue; non-injury, blocking, unknown damage.

Walla Walla County

Monday

9:38 p.m. — Mailbox blown up, 1000 block Blalock Drive, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

8:09 a.m. — Checks stolen, Gracie Cakes, 111 S. Main St.

7:14 a.m. — Fuel stolen from vehicle, Horizon Project Inc., 608 Russell St.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

1:16 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. — Denny L. Brown, for investigation of second-degree theft.

1:58 p.m. — Harold W. Clarys, for investigation of harassment/threats to kill, obstructing a law enforcement officer, violating a no contact order/protection violation and intimidating a witness.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

11:42 p.m. — Kenton S. Boyd, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:20 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.

2:30 p.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

3 p.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.

FIRE RUNS

College Place FD

Tuesday

9:50 p.m. — Vehicle on its side, state Route 125 and Meadowbrook Street; no hospital transports, no blocking, unknown damage.

