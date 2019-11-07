LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

8:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 3300 block Panakres Lane, Walla Walla; woman arrested.

Sept. 22

11:03 a.m. — Collision, 23700 block Lyons Ferry Road, Prescott; no further information.

July 22

11:14 p.m. — Fire started by fireworks, Foster and Russell Creek roads, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

9:32 a.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

7:29 a.m. —Graffiti, 900 block South Main Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

3:47 p.m. — Mikael J. Butler, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

1:37 p.m. — Jace T. Sargent, for investigation of residential burglary and third-degree theft.

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

8:40 p.m. — Ignacio Diaz Meza, for investigation of DUI.

FIRE RUNS

College Place Fire Department

Wednesday

5:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Lamperti Street and Larch Avenue; no hospital transports, unknown damages, southbound Larch blocked at Scenic View Drive.

