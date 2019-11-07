LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
8:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 3300 block Panakres Lane, Walla Walla; woman arrested.
Sept. 22
11:03 a.m. — Collision, 23700 block Lyons Ferry Road, Prescott; no further information.
July 22
11:14 p.m. — Fire started by fireworks, Foster and Russell Creek roads, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
9:32 a.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
7:29 a.m. —Graffiti, 900 block South Main Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
3:47 p.m. — Mikael J. Butler, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
1:37 p.m. — Jace T. Sargent, for investigation of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
8:40 p.m. — Ignacio Diaz Meza, for investigation of DUI.
FIRE RUNS
College Place Fire Department
Wednesday
5:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Lamperti Street and Larch Avenue; no hospital transports, unknown damages, southbound Larch blocked at Scenic View Drive.