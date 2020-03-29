ARRESTS
Walla Walla police
Friday
11:40 a.m. — Kenneth Bowen, for investigation of first-degree assault, vehicular assault and reckless driving.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Columbia County Public Transit is delivering groceries to residents. Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Summit will… Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Walla Walla’s Sudbury Landfill will reduce public access to one day per week. Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The owners of downtown Walla Walla breakfast and lunch hotspot Bacon &am… Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.