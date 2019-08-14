Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

today

2:20 a.m. — Man caught cleaning meth pipe in car at city parking lot, 100 block North Colville Street.

Tuesday

6:01 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 400 block West Maple Street.

Saturday

6:01 p.m. — Harassment/threats, Main Street and Sixth Avenue.

aug. 2

9:01 a.m. — Firearm stolen, 100 block Willard Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

10:34 a.m. — Harassment, North Hunt Street, Athena.

arrests

Walla Walla

today

1:30 a.m. — Amera J. Tumbleson, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday

3:36 p.m. — Romique C. Espino, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Walla Walla County

today

1:40 a.m. — Kolby C. Dewitt, for investigation of harassment/threats to kill.

Tuesday

9:25 p.m. — Quentin N. Hunter, for investigation of felony harassment/threats to kill-domestic violence.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

5:45 p.m. — Jason J. Melchor, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:01 p.m. — Michael A. McRight, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:55 a.m. — Lori H. Bushman, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:56 a, m, — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.

