Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
today
2:20 a.m. — Man caught cleaning meth pipe in car at city parking lot, 100 block North Colville Street.
Tuesday
6:01 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 400 block West Maple Street.
Saturday
6:01 p.m. — Harassment/threats, Main Street and Sixth Avenue.
aug. 2
9:01 a.m. — Firearm stolen, 100 block Willard Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
10:34 a.m. — Harassment, North Hunt Street, Athena.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
1:30 a.m. — Amera J. Tumbleson, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday
3:36 p.m. — Romique C. Espino, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Walla Walla County
today
1:40 a.m. — Kolby C. Dewitt, for investigation of harassment/threats to kill.
Tuesday
9:25 p.m. — Quentin N. Hunter, for investigation of felony harassment/threats to kill-domestic violence.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
5:45 p.m. — Jason J. Melchor, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:01 p.m. — Michael A. McRight, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:55 a.m. — Lori H. Bushman, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:56 a, m, — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.