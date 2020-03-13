U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Feb. 23

2:29 p.m. — Money stolen, 800 block Reser Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Today

4:43 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Thursday

7:01 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:48 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:05 p.m. — Tyler J. Hays, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Milton-Freewater

Today

2 a.m. — Byron A. Adels, for investigation of felony failure to appear.

