LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Monday

10 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Terminal Loop, Walla Walla; woman arrested.

Saturday

1:50 a.m. — Fuel stolen, Greenville and Moorehead roads, Prescott.

Nov. 12

8:37 a.m. — Burglary, Reiff Manufacturing Inc., 670 B St., Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

1:35 p.m. — Kubota Side-by-Side stolen, 1000 block North Elizabeth Street.

4:24 a.m. — Graffiti in various locations: AmeriTitle Inc., 287 N. Columbia St.; Orchard Homes, 311 N. Elizabeth St.; Freewater Cider Company, 525 N. Elizabeth St.; Burger Hut, 5 S. Main St.; stop sign, Fifth Avenue and Elizabeth Street; Brinker Brothers Self Storage, 339 NW Eighth Ave.; U-Store-It, 725 S. Main St.; and various homes.

Umatilla County

Today

6:58 a.m. — Harassment, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.

Monday

8:38 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Couse Creek Road and Jorgensen Lane, Milton-Freewater.

5:38 p.m. — Burglary, Ila Lane, Milton-Freewater.

4:49 p.m. — Drug activity, South Fifth Street, Athena.

9:16 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Steen Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

6:57 p.m. — Faron A. Burns, for investigation of forgery.

Walla Walla County

Monday

6:17 p.m. — Maille D. Price, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Department of Corrections

Monday

3:39 p.m. — Richard R. Dowling, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:45 p.m. — Heather N. Dame, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Today

6:06 a.m. — Carlos A. Azcunaga, for investigation of aggravated assault and harassment.

Oregon State Police

Monday

5:10 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision with power pole, Highway 11 at milepost 31 in Milton-Freewater; no injuries, vehicle towed, pole repaired.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

6:05 a.m. — Dog house fire, 700 block North Seventh Avenue; mostly out/8 feet from home on arrival, no injuries, cause was a heat lamp contacting materials inside dog house, home’s paint blistered where dog house had been.

