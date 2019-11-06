LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

12:41 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.

10:59 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1400 block Pearl Street.

9:41 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 800 block North Eighth Avenue.

Monday

3:28 p.m. — Assault, Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.

10:32 a.m. — Marijuana shipment intercepted, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.

Thursday

3:52 p.m. — Referred riot on Nov. 26, 2018, to prosecutor, Washington State Penitentiary’s recreational yard, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

11:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Brittany Farming Co., 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

3:52 p.m. — Theft, Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St., Athena.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

12:38 p.m. — Dylan C. Arland, for investigation of DOC violation.

11 a.m. — Marcelino L. Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

10:08 p.m. — Breana N. Hodges-Burke, for investigation of meth possession.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.