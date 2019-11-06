LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:41 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
10:59 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1400 block Pearl Street.
9:41 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 800 block North Eighth Avenue.
Monday
3:28 p.m. — Assault, Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St.
10:32 a.m. — Marijuana shipment intercepted, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
Thursday
3:52 p.m. — Referred riot on Nov. 26, 2018, to prosecutor, Washington State Penitentiary’s recreational yard, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
11:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Brittany Farming Co., 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
3:52 p.m. — Theft, Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St., Athena.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
12:38 p.m. — Dylan C. Arland, for investigation of DOC violation.
11 a.m. — Marcelino L. Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
10:08 p.m. — Breana N. Hodges-Burke, for investigation of meth possession.