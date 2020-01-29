U-B Emergency Services for 1/29/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

1:32 p.m. — Washington State Penitentiary reported persistent prisoner misbehavior, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

1:14 p.m. — License plate stolen, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.

8 a.m. — Identity theft, 100 block West Alder Street.

Monday

10:35 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block West Main Street.

Jan. 22

2:32 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

7:56 a.m. — Pickup stolen, 100 block Southeast Fifth Avenue.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

2:50 p.m. — Sharon A. Shook, for investigation of DOC violation.

8:45 a.m. — Jessica R. Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

1:40 p.m. — Jeanne L. Melton, for investigation of felony parole violation.

FIRE RUNS

East Umatilla Fire & Rescue

Saturday

9:11 a.m. — Tractor loader fire, Sand Hollow Road; no injuries, no structures threatened, unknown damages.

