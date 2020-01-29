LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
1:32 p.m. — Washington State Penitentiary reported persistent prisoner misbehavior, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
1:14 p.m. — License plate stolen, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
8 a.m. — Identity theft, 100 block West Alder Street.
Monday
10:35 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block West Main Street.
Jan. 22
2:32 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
7:56 a.m. — Pickup stolen, 100 block Southeast Fifth Avenue.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
2:50 p.m. — Sharon A. Shook, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:45 a.m. — Jessica R. Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
1:40 p.m. — Jeanne L. Melton, for investigation of felony parole violation.
FIRE RUNS
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue
Saturday
9:11 a.m. — Tractor loader fire, Sand Hollow Road; no injuries, no structures threatened, unknown damages.