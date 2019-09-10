Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police
Monday
8:54 a.m. — Vehicle vandalized in the 500 block of South Third Ave.
9:33 a.m. — Theft of a pickup in the 1200 block of Melrose Street.
College Place Police
Saturday
7:33 p.m. — Rottweiler puppy taken in the 800 block of Southwest Bade Avenue.
1:36 a.m. — An unlocked car at the intersection of Northeast C Street and Northeast Redwood Place was moved after the keys were left in the vehicle; items were taken.
Monday
8:44 a.m. — Wheels and tires missing from vehicle in the 200 block of Northwest Ruby Lane.
1:54 p.m. — New headlamps and bag of change from vehicle in the 20 block of South College Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff
Thursday
5:06 p.m. — Theft reported in Burbank.