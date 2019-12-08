LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater police
Friday
8:15 a.m. -- Theft, 1100 block of South Main Street.
8:54 a.m. -- Burglary, 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla police
Saturday
11:45 a.m. — Edward Castaneda-Gomez, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:40 p.m. — Kevin Dufur Jr., for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Friday
12:55 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation and second-degree vehicle prowl with theft.
5:43 p.m. — Sherrad Lah, for investigation of DOC violation.
6:53 p.m. — Letticia Velez, for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft, and third-degree theft.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday
2:07 p.m. — Melanie Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation.