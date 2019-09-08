Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided Friday. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police
Wednesday
7:13 a.m. — Locked vehicle in 200 block South Tausick Way entered and cash stolen.
1:24 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Sheridan Drive.
Thursday
3:08 p.m. — Two males arrested on felony warrants near Third Avenue and West Chestnut Street. Taser used on one man after short foot pursuit.
9:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision reported in 1600 block East Alder Street.
College Place Police
Friday
3:04 a.m. — Man reported being struck while walking at Southeast Sixth Street and Southeast Birch by bright orange pickup truck, which left scene. Victim complained of leg pain, but was not transported to hospital.
Walla Walla County Sheriff
Wednesday
9:15 a.m. — Graffiti on property, 1900 block Interchange Road.
11:39 a.m. — Theft of vehicle parts, 30 block Interchange Road.
Umatilla County Sheriff
Thursday
2:40 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of motor vehicle reported at Centerville RV Park, West Sherman Street, Athena.
Arrests
Walla Walla Police
Thursday
4:23 p.m. — Christopher M. Crump, for investigation of Department of Corrections violation.
6:33 p.m. — Matthew T. Thomas, 32, for investigation of four counts second-degree rape.
9:01 p.m. — Tigger W. Janson, for investigation of Department of Corrections violation.