LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
7:11 p.m. — 30-foot extension ladder stolen, 100 block Newell Street.
Tuesday
4:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
2:35 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 00 block East Main Street.
Monday
11:12 a.m. — Fence cut/damaged, 400 block Wellington Avenue.
Saturday
1:54 a.m. — Someone siphoning fuel, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Jan. 29
6:58 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Berney Drive.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
3:07 p.m. — Vehicle struck tree, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, nothing further.
1:46 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
7:55 p.m. — Josie P. Royse, for investigation of controlled substance possession, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, stolen firearm possession, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.