U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

7:11 p.m. — 30-foot extension ladder stolen, 100 block Newell Street.

Tuesday

4:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.

2:35 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 00 block East Main Street.

Monday

11:12 a.m. — Fence cut/damaged, 400 block Wellington Avenue.

Saturday

1:54 a.m. — Someone siphoning fuel, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.

Jan. 29

6:58 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Berney Drive.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

3:07 p.m. — Vehicle struck tree, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, nothing further.

1:46 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

7:55 p.m. — Josie P. Royse, for investigation of controlled substance possession, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, stolen firearm possession, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.