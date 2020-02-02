ARRESTS
Walla Walla Police Department
Friday
8:48 a.m. — Edgar Gomez, for investigation of fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and three protection order violations.
11 a.m. — Farnum Smart, for investigation of fugitive status.
6 p.m. — Michelle Stevens, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday
11:56 a.m. — Andrew Seelig, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
2:45 p.m. — Joseph Johnson, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of driving with a suspended license.
Saturday
4:47 a.m. — Malia Diaz, for investigation of third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle.
FIRE CALLS
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue
Friday
6:15 p.m. — Firefighters called to monitor a smoldering brush pile on Pambrun Road near Athena.