LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:45 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.
Monday
11:17 p.m. — Robbery, Gesa Credit Union, 1603 Penny Lane.
2:22 p.m. — McDonald’s doors scratched, 2130 E. Isaacs Ave.
Feb. 29
11:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
5:57 p.m. — Cellphone and vehicle stolen, 300 block Main Street, Waitsburg.
March 4
11:48 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 100 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Feb. 25
1:13 p.m. — Ten Gold Buffalo Coins stolen within last month, 500 block Ethel Road, Walla Walla.
8:52 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 3100 block Heritage Road; later recovered on 9 Mile Hill, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
10:31 a.m. — Harassment, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
1:18 a.m. — Leslie A. Craig, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4:28 p.m. — Jesse D. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
8:39 a.m. — Johnathan G. Rosencrans, for investigation of a felony warrant.