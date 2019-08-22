Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

9:44 a.m. — Purse reported stolen Saturday from 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

Tuesday

11:29 a.m. — Graffiti spray-painted on east wall of vacant building at 1651 Rose St.

8:36 p.m. — Male subject in 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue in possession of counterfeit $100 bills and attempted exchange at business.

Wednesday

3:45 p.m. — Hit and run accident in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

8:38 a.m. — Burglary on West Garfield Street in Athena.

9:22 a.m. — Theft reported on Kinnear Road in Milton-Freewater.

1:59 p.m. — Rock thrown through vehicle window on Stateline Road sometime around 7 a.m.

11:49 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident on Old Milton Highway. Case turned over to Washington State Patrol.

Arrests

Wednesday

WW Police

3:03 p.m. — Daniel S. Silva, 21, for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Walla Walla County Sheriff

7:29 p.m. — Brandon S. Montgomery for investigation of Department of Correction violation.

