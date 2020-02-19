LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
12:44 p.m. — Graffiti on windows, Walla Walla Goodwill, 217 E. Alder St.
10:40 a.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue, woman arrested.
Saturday
7:32 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken, 100 block East Alder Street.
12:10 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block South Second Avenue, man arrested.
Friday
4:48 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Eighth Avenue and Moore Street; person arrested.
2:27 p.m. — Assault/stalking, Cherry and Spokane streets.
1:29 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 1700 block Fairway Drive.
7:03 a.m. — Graffiti, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.
Thursday
6:21 p.m. — Fraud committed in Idaho, 800 block North Main Street.
9:39 a.m. — Gang-related graffiti with permanent marker on apartment door, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.
Feb. 11
4:53 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Willard Street.
Feb. 10
10:06 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block West Poplar Street.
Feb. 1
7:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2800 block Isaacs Avenue.
Jan. 15
4:58 a.m. — Trespassing, 400 block East Oak Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
6:57 p.m. — Theft, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
1:30 p.m. — Drug activity, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:17 a.m. — Daniel L. Heath, for investigation of second-degree assault and interfering with a reporting officer-domestic violence.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:07 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Second Avenue and Birch Street; blocking, no hospital transports.