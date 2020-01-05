Arrests
Department of Corrections
Friday
4:17 p.m. — Jessica Taylor, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater Police
Friday
7:30 p.m. — Kyle Fairley, 28 of Walla Walla, for a felony warrant out of Umatilla County and DOC felony warrant. Arrested in the 10 block of North Columbia Street.
Oregon State Police
Friday
2:40 a.m. — Ricardo Guttierez, 24, for investigation of probation violation, felony attempt to elude or flee from police, and second-degree criminal trespass. Arrested at 100 block of DeHaven Street, Milton-Freewater.