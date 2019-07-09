Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
monday
4:14 p.m. — Hit-amd-run, 300 block Northwest Seventh Avenue.
Walla Walla County
thursday
7:11 a.m. — Feces thrown and note left on vehicle, 600 block East Seventh Street, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
monday
7:38 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Walla Walla Nursery Co., Inc., 53480 Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:05 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Cayuse Winery LLC, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
10:39 a.m. — Drug activity, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:30 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, North Hunt Street, Athena.
Oregon State Police
monday
7:55 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Appleton Road; car turning left couldn’t see other car due to a septic tank truck blocking view; minor injuries, no transports; both cars towed from scene.
arrests
Milton-Freewater
monday
12:45 p.m. — Max A. Wilson, for investigation of meth possession, supplying contraband, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Walla Walla County
monday
2:05 p.m. — Gorge L. Acevedo, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Department of Corrections
monday
10:22 a.m. — Travis L. Chadwick, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
monday
11:53 p.m. — Loren M. Mullins, for investigation of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession, and exhibiting a weapon with intent to intimidate.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
today
5:45 a.m. — Rollover, Plaza Way and Taumarson Road, 18-year-old woman transported, unknown damages; District 4 assisted.
monday
2:42 p.m. — One-vehicle collision, 500 block Campus Loop, no transports, unknown damages.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
monday
7:54 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Appleton Road, no transports, cars towed; nearby — vehicle versus deer collision, driver uninjured, deer dead, vehicle damaged.