Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
8:58 p.m. — Items in unlocked vehicle rummaged through twice over four days, 1000 block Valencia Street.
6:13 p.m. — Chainsaw stolen from yard overnight, 00 block East Maple Street.
5:35 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Boyer Drive.
3:07 p.m. — Fraudulent payroll checks cashed, U.S. Bank, 22 E. Alder St.
9:54 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block West Poplar Street.
6:43 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block West Main Street.
Friday
4:15 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block East Alder Street.
July 17
2:12 p.m. — Theft, 400 block West Poplar Street.
10:25 a.m. — Counterfeit money used, Taj Food Mart, 5 W. Morton St.
College Place
Tuesday
4:05 p.m. — Bicycle stolen after midnight, 300 block Northeast Ash Avenue.
Umatilla County
today
5:52 a.m. — Burglary, Seven Hills Vineyard, 83501 Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:57 a.m. — Burglary, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
8:55 p.m. — Trespassing, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:15 a.m. — Burglary, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
2:38 a.m. — Patrol car struck deer, state Route 124 and Bolles Road, Waitsburg.
Monday
3:45 p.m. — Medication possibly stolen, 100 block North Second Avenue.
Sunday
7:33 p.m. — Dog kennel stolen from back of pickup, 300 block Main Street, Burbank.
Thursday
10:57 a.m. — Theft, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
July 15
4:26 p.m. — Graffiti, 1100 block Fishook Park Road, Prescott.
June 27
5:50 p.m. — Theft, Tyson Foods, 13983 Dodd Road, Wallula.
3:19 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Ringhoff Road, Burbank.
arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:30 p.m. — Thomas J. McCarthy, for investigation of DOC violation.
3:53 p.m. — Steven B. Springsted, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
3:03 p.m. — Lola I. Kelly, for investigation of controlled substance possession and second-degree theft.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
10:57 a.m. — Brandon S. Montgomery, for investigation of DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
11:40 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Today
6:58 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, state Route 125 and Myra Road, no injuries.
Tuesday
6:40 p.m. — Limb fell on wires, 100 block East Maple Street.
8:24 a.m. — Line down, Sturm Avenue and Studebaker Drive.