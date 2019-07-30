Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:56 a.m. — Two juveniles used father’s credit and debit cards without permission, 1100 block East Alder Street.
11:30 a.m.— Theft, 800 block South Second Avenue.
8:42 a.m. — Theft, 2700 block Pebble Court.
6:30 a.m. — Storage shed vandalized, 1300 block Hobson street.
Sunday
9:55 p.m. — Assault, 400 block East Alder Street.
Saturday
11:56 a.m. — Gang graffiti on electrical box, 600 block East Tietan Street.
Thursday
9:10 a.m. — Half of vehicle’s exhaust stolen, Walla Walla Community College lot, 500 Tausick Way.
July 18
8:17 a.m. — Green Ryobi weed trimmer stolen, 200 block Orchard Street.
July 17
7:49 a.m. — Burglary, Mike Harvey’s Plumbing Services Inc., 1024 S. Second Ave.
July 14
2 p.m. — Purse stolen out of shopping cart, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
July 9
9:40 a.m. — Fraud, 600 block Hope Street.
July 8
5:23 p.m. — Medication stolen, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
June 11
2:06 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 500 block West Rose Street.
may 28
1:39 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block Grant Street.
march 27
3:56 p.m. — Smoking device stolen near Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
6:16 p.m. — Vehicle keyed, McDonald’s, 408 S. Main St.
10:59 a.m. — Money stolen from trailer over the weekend, 1000 block Southeast First Avenue.
College Place
Monday
5:12 p.m. — Fireworks damaged portable toilet, Third Street and Ash Avenue.
3:33 p.m. — Pink graffiti on building and sidewalk, 1100 block South College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
5:25 p.m. — Trespassing, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:28 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Southeast First Street, Milton-Freewater.
8:59 a.m. — Theft, East Currant Street, Athena.
7:52 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Adams City Park, 180 N. Main St., Adams.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
2:14 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block Kerley Drive, Walla Walla.
1:18 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 2100 block Old Milton Highway, Walla Walla.
8:29 a.m. — Forgery, 1400 block Valley Chapel Road, Walla Walla.