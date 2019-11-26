LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Oct. 25

12:09 a.m. — Malicious mischief, broken vehicle window, 1000 Block North 12th Avenue.

12:51 a.m. — Theft, 200 Block West Poplar Street.

Oct. 26

3:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief, broken vehicle rear window, 1200 Block Alvarado Terrace.

Oct. 27

8:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, vehicle damage, 200 Block East Sumach Street.

Nov. 4

11:24 a.m. — Fraud, credit card, 300 Block North Second Avenue.

11:24 p.m. — Assault, co-workers fought at a gas station, minor injuries, 500 Block South Ninth Avenue.

Nov. 5

1:15 p.m. — Fraud, swindle, civil issue over a purchase of a puppy, scammed out of $800, 700 Block South Second Avenue.

Nov. 9

11:33 a.m. — Theft, 1600 Block West Poplar Street.

4:06 p.m. — Theft, 100 Block North Wilbur Avenue.

Nov. 13

8:29 a.m. — Malicious mischief, statue of Marcus Whitman was spray painted overnight, East Main Street and Touchet Street.

4:29 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 Block West Birch Street.

6:58 p.m. — Identity theft, opening a credit card under a false name, 1900 Block Melrose Street.

Nov. 18

12:10 p.m. — Theft from Book & Game, 00 Block East Main Street.

Nov. 17

7:49 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 Block North 11th Avenue.

Nov. 19

8:05 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 300 Block Trimble Road.

8:43 a.m. — Wanted person arrested near Fourth Avenue and West Rees Avenue, 2600 Block Robinson Ranch Road.

12:03 p.m. — Theft at Book & Game, 00 Block East Main Street.

Nov. 21

1:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, graffiti, 300 Block South Third Avenue.

1:40 p.m. — Malicious mischief, graffiti 300 Block South Second Avenue.

7:35 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 Block North Second Avenue.

Nov. 22

10:35 a.m. — Theft, 1600 Block Plaza Way.

10:38 a.m. — Burglary, 900 Block Bonsella Street.

11:22 a.m. — Malicious mischief, theft, 1300 Block Modoc Street.

11:53 a.m. — Theft, counterfeit money, 800 Block South Second Avenue.

1:03 p.m. — Fraud, credit card, 600 Block South Second Avenue.

5:33 p.m. — Malicious mischief, graffiti, 300 Block South Second Avenue.

Nov. 23

11:48 a.m. — Fraud, identity theft, 1500 Block Kelly Place

1:04 p.m. — Theft, wallet stolen, 200 Block East Rose Street.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

7:10 a.m. — Theft, engine puller stolen from property, 100 Block Northeast Second Avenue.

Umatilla County

Monday

9:20 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Hodgson Road and Highway 204, Weston.

Walla Walla County

Nov. 19

2:50 p.m. — Fraud, 1776 Stateline Road.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Monday

11:13 p.m. — Electrical fire, 1000 Block Southeast Birch Avenue.

Department of Corrections

Monday

2:20 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell, for DOC violation.