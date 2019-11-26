LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Oct. 25
12:09 a.m. — Malicious mischief, broken vehicle window, 1000 Block North 12th Avenue.
12:51 a.m. — Theft, 200 Block West Poplar Street.
Oct. 26
3:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief, broken vehicle rear window, 1200 Block Alvarado Terrace.
Oct. 27
8:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, vehicle damage, 200 Block East Sumach Street.
Nov. 4
11:24 a.m. — Fraud, credit card, 300 Block North Second Avenue.
11:24 p.m. — Assault, co-workers fought at a gas station, minor injuries, 500 Block South Ninth Avenue.
Nov. 5
1:15 p.m. — Fraud, swindle, civil issue over a purchase of a puppy, scammed out of $800, 700 Block South Second Avenue.
Nov. 9
11:33 a.m. — Theft, 1600 Block West Poplar Street.
4:06 p.m. — Theft, 100 Block North Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 13
8:29 a.m. — Malicious mischief, statue of Marcus Whitman was spray painted overnight, East Main Street and Touchet Street.
4:29 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 Block West Birch Street.
6:58 p.m. — Identity theft, opening a credit card under a false name, 1900 Block Melrose Street.
Nov. 18
12:10 p.m. — Theft from Book & Game, 00 Block East Main Street.
Nov. 17
7:49 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 Block North 11th Avenue.
Nov. 19
8:05 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 300 Block Trimble Road.
8:43 a.m. — Wanted person arrested near Fourth Avenue and West Rees Avenue, 2600 Block Robinson Ranch Road.
12:03 p.m. — Theft at Book & Game, 00 Block East Main Street.
Nov. 21
1:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, graffiti, 300 Block South Third Avenue.
1:40 p.m. — Malicious mischief, graffiti 300 Block South Second Avenue.
7:35 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 Block North Second Avenue.
Nov. 22
10:35 a.m. — Theft, 1600 Block Plaza Way.
10:38 a.m. — Burglary, 900 Block Bonsella Street.
11:22 a.m. — Malicious mischief, theft, 1300 Block Modoc Street.
11:53 a.m. — Theft, counterfeit money, 800 Block South Second Avenue.
1:03 p.m. — Fraud, credit card, 600 Block South Second Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — Malicious mischief, graffiti, 300 Block South Second Avenue.
Nov. 23
11:48 a.m. — Fraud, identity theft, 1500 Block Kelly Place
1:04 p.m. — Theft, wallet stolen, 200 Block East Rose Street.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
7:10 a.m. — Theft, engine puller stolen from property, 100 Block Northeast Second Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
9:20 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Hodgson Road and Highway 204, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Nov. 19
2:50 p.m. — Fraud, 1776 Stateline Road.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
11:13 p.m. — Electrical fire, 1000 Block Southeast Birch Avenue.
Department of Corrections
Monday
2:20 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell, for DOC violation.