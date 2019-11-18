LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Friday
8:37 a.m. — Gas stolen from vehicle, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.
Thursday
9:37 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.
3:51 p.m. — Package stolen, 00 block Eagan Street.
1:32 p.m. — Cash stolen, 1100 block East Alder Street.
12:57 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block North Sixth Avenue.
11:09 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 00 block West Walnut Street.
Wednesday
1:41 p.m. — Assault between inmates, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 13th Ave.
12:21 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.
Tuesday
11:20 a.m. — Assault between inmates with improvised weapon, Washington State Penitentiary; victim treated.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
5:19 p.m. — Graffiti on sidewalk, 1100 block Lamb Street.
2:58 p.m. — Graffiti on fence, 300 block West Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County
Today
4:38 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Napa Auto Parts-Widner Electric & Ind. Supply Inc., 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
12:24 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, North Water Street, Weston.
Saturday
2:05 p.m. — Assault, East Van Buren Street, Athena.
1:04 p.m. — Burglary, NAPA Auto Parts-Widner Electric & Ind. Supply Inc., Milton-Freewater.
Friday
8:11 p.m. — Armed subject, Locust Trailer Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
10:47 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
9:11 a.m. — Theft, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Friday
3:55 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Saturday
1:45 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1200 block Wallula Avenue; not blocking; nothing further.