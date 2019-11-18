LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Friday

8:37 a.m. — Gas stolen from vehicle, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.

Thursday

9:37 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.

3:51 p.m. — Package stolen, 00 block Eagan Street.

1:32 p.m. — Cash stolen, 1100 block East Alder Street.

12:57 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block North Sixth Avenue.

11:09 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 00 block West Walnut Street.

Wednesday

1:41 p.m. — Assault between inmates, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 13th Ave.

12:21 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.

Tuesday

11:20 a.m. — Assault between inmates with improvised weapon, Washington State Penitentiary; victim treated.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

5:19 p.m. — Graffiti on sidewalk, 1100 block Lamb Street.

2:58 p.m. — Graffiti on fence, 300 block West Broadway Avenue.

Umatilla County

Today

4:38 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Napa Auto Parts-Widner Electric & Ind. Supply Inc., 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

Sunday

12:24 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, North Water Street, Weston.

Saturday

2:05 p.m. — Assault, East Van Buren Street, Athena.

1:04 p.m. — Burglary, NAPA Auto Parts-Widner Electric & Ind. Supply Inc., Milton-Freewater.

Friday

8:11 p.m. — Armed subject, Locust Trailer Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

10:47 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

9:11 a.m. — Theft, Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Friday

3:55 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

1:45 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1200 block Wallula Avenue; not blocking; nothing further.

