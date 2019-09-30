Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:20 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street.
8:42 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plate tabs stolen overnight, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
7:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Juniper Street.
Sept. 21
12:03 a.m. — Assault/stalking, 200 block North Madison Street.
Sept. 16
7:40 a.m. — “Giggles” spray-painted on sidewalk, Alder and Howard streets.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
12:51 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block Evans Street.
Friday
12:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 600 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
11:54 a.m. — Graffiti on businesses, vehicle, alley of 500 block North Main Street.
7:19 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, Freewater Park, 722 N. Main Street.
College Place
Sunday
3:17 p.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, 200 block East Whitman Drive.
Umatilla County
Sunday
1:11 p.m. — Theft, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:52 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 204 and Kirk Road, Weston.
Saturday
10:46 p.m. — Theft, Spofford Station Winery, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
9:51 p.m. — Trespassing, Seven Hills Vineyard, 83501 Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:34 p.m. — Harassment, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:18 p.m. — Prowler, Highway 204, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
10:44 p.m. — Assault, 100 block North D Street, Prescott.
1:11 p.m. — Illegal hunt and trespassing, 17000 block North Highway 125, Prescott.
Thursday
8:07 a.m. — Burglary, Klicker Mountain and Blue Creek roads, Walla Walla.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Saturday
10:01 a.m. — Trevor G. Gorsline, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Friday
11:41 p.m. — Steven C. Herbert, for investigation of controlled substance possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and DOC violation.
4:30 p.m. — Cody S. O’Grady, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
10:17 p.m. — Travis D. Strader, for investigation of strangulation and harassment-domestic violence.
Walla Walla County
Friday
8:19 p.m. — Casey M. Hale, for investigation of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Friday
4:58 p.m. — Fidel J. Coronado, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:20 p.m. — Tommy J. Devine, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:46 p.m. — Steven K. Parkins, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:52 p.m. — Michael A. McRight, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Friday
10:41 a.m. — Vehicle struck fence and tree, Shelton’s RV Storage, 2700 Melrose Street; 17-year-old juvenile taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.