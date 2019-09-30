Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:20 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street.

8:42 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plate tabs stolen overnight, 600 block Boyer Avenue.

7:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Juniper Street.

Sept. 21

12:03 a.m. — Assault/stalking, 200 block North Madison Street.

Sept. 16

7:40 a.m. — “Giggles” spray-painted on sidewalk, Alder and Howard streets.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

12:51 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block Evans Street.

Friday

12:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 600 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.

11:54 a.m. — Graffiti on businesses, vehicle, alley of 500 block North Main Street.

7:19 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, Freewater Park, 722 N. Main Street.

College Place

Sunday

3:17 p.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, 200 block East Whitman Drive.

Umatilla County

Sunday

1:11 p.m. — Theft, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

7:52 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 204 and Kirk Road, Weston.

Saturday

10:46 p.m. — Theft, Spofford Station Winery, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

9:51 p.m. — Trespassing, Seven Hills Vineyard, 83501 Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:34 p.m. — Harassment, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:18 p.m. — Prowler, Highway 204, Weston.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

10:44 p.m. — Assault, 100 block North D Street, Prescott.

1:11 p.m. — Illegal hunt and trespassing, 17000 block North Highway 125, Prescott.

Thursday

8:07 a.m. — Burglary, Klicker Mountain and Blue Creek roads, Walla Walla.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Saturday

10:01 a.m. — Trevor G. Gorsline, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Friday

11:41 p.m. — Steven C. Herbert, for investigation of controlled substance possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and DOC violation.

4:30 p.m. — Cody S. O’Grady, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

10:17 p.m. — Travis D. Strader, for investigation of strangulation and harassment-domestic violence.

Walla Walla County

Friday

8:19 p.m. — Casey M. Hale, for investigation of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, and third-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Friday

4:58 p.m. — Fidel J. Coronado, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:20 p.m. — Tommy J. Devine, for investigation of DOC violation.

2:46 p.m. — Steven K. Parkins, for investigation of DOC violation.

1:52 p.m. — Michael A. McRight, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla FD

Friday

10:41 a.m. — Vehicle struck fence and tree, Shelton’s RV Storage, 2700 Melrose Street; 17-year-old juvenile taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Tags

Recommended for you