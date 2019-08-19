Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:53 p.m. — Malicious mischief to vehicle, 300 block Craig Street.
9:18 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Woodland Avenue.
Saturday
4:40 p.m. — Repair van damaged overnight, Sears Hometown Store, 207 E. Main St.
10:43 a.m. — Items stolen from car, 400 block Whitman Street.
9:29 a.m. — Vehicle prowl/theft, 1300 block Dell Avenue.
8:56 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block East Sumach Street.
8:49 a.m. — Living room window broken overnight, 100 block East Maple Street.
4:03 a.m. — Home’s windows broken, 400 block Sprague Avenue.
Friday
11:02 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block West Main Street.
10:49 a.m. — Game camera stolen, 1300 block Dell Avenue.
10:31 a.m. — Pain medications stolen, 500 block East Main Street.
8:32 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 200 block Whitman Street.
8:15 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block South Palouse Street.
8:13 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block West Rose Street.
Thursday
5:06 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Sumach and Star streets.
Wednesday
3:33 p.m. — Assault, First Avenue and Maple Street.
Tuesday
3:51 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block Ernst Street.
1:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
aug. 12
2:25 p.m. — Vulgar graffiti on sidewalk and street, 1200 block South Third Avenue.
aug. 11
6:02 p.m. — Two mountain bicycles stolen, 400 block Newell Street.
5:04 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block Francis Drive.
10:32 a.m. — Burglary, 2800 block Melrose Street.
July 24
11:31 a.m. — Theft, 300 block South Ninth Avenue.
July 19
9:44 a.m. — Fraud, Clarette’s Restaurant, 15 S. Touchet St.
may 18
3:30 p.m. — Assault, Bridge and Olive streets.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
7:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run with bicyclist, Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street; no injuries, unknown damages.
11:41 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 500 block Elzora Street; no injuries, unknown damages.
Friday
2:49 p.m. — Jewelry stolen Monday night, 300 block South Mill Street.
College Place
Sunday
3:09 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from trailer, 900 block Southeast Larch Avenue.
9:56 a.m. — Yard equipment stolen overnight, 1300 block Southwest Riparian Court.
Saturday
9:24 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Southwest First Street.
9:05 a.m. — Vehicle’s mirror broken, 400 block Southeast Eighth Street.
Thursday
1:34 a.m. — Money stolen from vehicle, 900 block Northeast Alder Street.
Umatilla County
today
5:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Sugar Shack Espresso Bar, 353 E. Main St., Athena.
Saturday
1:11 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Yellowjacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South Third Street, Athena.
Friday
3:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
12:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.
10:34 a.m. — Burglary, Straw Springs Lane, Walla Walla.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
5:37 p.m. — Malicious mischief to three port-o-potties, Whitman Drive and Hampton Lane, Walla Walla.
12:49 p.m. — Burglary and theft, 00 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
12:10 p.m. — BMX bicycle stolen overnight, 200 block East Eighth Street, Waitsburg.
11:44 a.m. — Assault, 800 block Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla.
7:30 a.m. — Malicious mischief to storage bins, 10200 block East Highway 12, Dixie.
Tuesday
6:03 p.m. — Hit-and-run with fence, 00 block South Richman Street, Dixie; unknown damages.
aug. 6
2:15 a.m. — Assault, 4400 block Fishook Park Road, Burbank.
aug. 3
6:41 p.m. — Phone stolen, Ross, 1608 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla.
aug. 2
11:19 a.m. — Assault, 400 block Summers Drive, Walla Walla.
April 12
8:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Third Street, Dixie.
march 22
5:27 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block County Road, Walla Walla.
arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:51 p.m. — Joshua A. Galipeau, for investigation of second-degree theft.
College Place
Sunday
3:10 p.m. — Brittany L. Slayton, for investigation of first- and second-degree identity theft, two counts of forgery, and second- and third-degree theft.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
1:20 a.m. — Marcial Corrales Jr., for investigation of felony parole violation.
Washington State Patrol
Friday
1:50 p.m. — Lacey R. Hender, for investigation of being a fugitive.
fire runs
Walla Walla FD
Saturday
2:51 p.m. — Small brush fire, 200 block Stahl Avenue; no injuries, cause unknown.
1:54 p.m. — Fire near parking lot, Bi-Mart, 1649 Plaza Wy; caused by person trying to kill a wasp nest with hair spray and lighter, about $1,000 in damage to vehicle, no injuries.
Columbia County Fire District 3
Wednesday
7 p.m. — Vehicle fire, U.S. Highway 12, about 5 miles east of Dayton; no injuries, vehicle total loss, no other damages.