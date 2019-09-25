Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
7:59 p.m. — Mountain bike stolen, 100 block East Maple Street.
2:55 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 900 block East Sumach Street.
12:34 p.m. — Two cable boxes stolen, 300 block Catherine Street.
8:51 a.m. — Student loan center operator threatened by resident, 600 block East Alder Street.
Thursday
12:52 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block West Main Street.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
9:22 a.m. — Food stolen from walk-in cooler, Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second Ave.
8:06 a.m. — Graffiti, Public Works Department, 501 Lamb St.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:50 a.m. — Robert P. Burgess, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Washington State Department of Corrections
Tuesday
6:23 p.m. — Gabriel T. Sundin, for investigation of DOC violation.
3 p.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of DOC violation.