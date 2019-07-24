es

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:55 p.m. — Blue Blitz 90 Kayak stolen, 00 block East Morton Street.

4:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Palouse and Main streets.

1:07 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1500 block Hobson Street.

10:28 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 1100 block Olive Street.

8:06 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken overnight, 1000 block West Rose Street.

7:25 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken, 1100 block West Poplar Street.

Monday

10:54 a.m. — Tools stolen, 400 block South Fourth Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

2:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle Monday, Yantis Park, 210 De Haven St., no injuries.

12:03 p.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, 100 block Southwest Sixth Avenue.

12:28 p.m. — Security camera stolen, Fringe Salon & Boutique, 610 N. Main St.

11:46 a.m. — Purse stolen, Fringe Salon & Boutique, 610 N. Main St.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

9:30 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, West Lincoln Street, Athena.

5:53 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.

5:18 p.m. — Harassment, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater. 

11:14 a.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:59 a.m. — Theft overnight, East Darwin Street, Athena. 

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

2:38 p.m. — Mail stolen between July 15 and Tuesday, 400 block Lower Dry Creek Road, Walla Walla.

arrests

College Place

Tuesday

11:38 a.m. — Corrie L. Cariveau, for investigation of second-degree theft and unlawful check production.

10:20 a.m. — Dameon R. Casey, for investigation of second-degree theft, unlawful check production and DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

12 p.m. — Derrick W. McCuaig, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County

Fire District 4

Tuesday

7 p.m. — Wheat fire, Spring Creek Road, caused by lightning, District 8 assisted, cleared by 7:45 p.m., no injuries or other damages.

6:47 p.m. — Wheat fire, Foster Road, about 2 acres owned by Dennis Rea, caused by lightning put out by rain, no injuries or other damages.

Walla Walla County

Fire District 8

Tuesday

6:50 p.m. — Telephone pole/small grass fire, Middle Waitsburg Road, caused by lightning, no injuries or other damages.

4 p.m. — Stubble fire, Sudbury Road, 5 acres, caused by machinery, District 4 assisted, no injuries or other damages.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you