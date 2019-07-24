Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:55 p.m. — Blue Blitz 90 Kayak stolen, 00 block East Morton Street.
4:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Palouse and Main streets.
1:07 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1500 block Hobson Street.
10:28 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 1100 block Olive Street.
8:06 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken overnight, 1000 block West Rose Street.
7:25 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken, 1100 block West Poplar Street.
Monday
10:54 a.m. — Tools stolen, 400 block South Fourth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
2:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle Monday, Yantis Park, 210 De Haven St., no injuries.
12:03 p.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, 100 block Southwest Sixth Avenue.
12:28 p.m. — Security camera stolen, Fringe Salon & Boutique, 610 N. Main St.
11:46 a.m. — Purse stolen, Fringe Salon & Boutique, 610 N. Main St.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
9:30 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, West Lincoln Street, Athena.
5:53 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:18 p.m. — Harassment, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:14 a.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:59 a.m. — Theft overnight, East Darwin Street, Athena.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
2:38 p.m. — Mail stolen between July 15 and Tuesday, 400 block Lower Dry Creek Road, Walla Walla.
arrests
College Place
Tuesday
11:38 a.m. — Corrie L. Cariveau, for investigation of second-degree theft and unlawful check production.
10:20 a.m. — Dameon R. Casey, for investigation of second-degree theft, unlawful check production and DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
12 p.m. — Derrick W. McCuaig, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Tuesday
7 p.m. — Wheat fire, Spring Creek Road, caused by lightning, District 8 assisted, cleared by 7:45 p.m., no injuries or other damages.
6:47 p.m. — Wheat fire, Foster Road, about 2 acres owned by Dennis Rea, caused by lightning put out by rain, no injuries or other damages.
Walla Walla County
Fire District 8
Tuesday
6:50 p.m. — Telephone pole/small grass fire, Middle Waitsburg Road, caused by lightning, no injuries or other damages.
4 p.m. — Stubble fire, Sudbury Road, 5 acres, caused by machinery, District 4 assisted, no injuries or other damages.