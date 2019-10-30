LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

10:12 a.m. — 2007 Honda CRV stolen three weeks ago, 5400 block Harvey Shaw Road, Prescott.

8:10 a.m. — Inmate allegedly exposed himself to officer, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.

Monday

6:06 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block B Street, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

4:38 p.m. — Leaf blower stolen, 00 block Linden Drive.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

1:53 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Tiger Canyon and Mill Creek roads, Walla Walla, no other information provided.

11:34 a.m. — Burglary, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

9:13 p.m. — Michael L. Buffalohorn, for investigation of being a fugitive and felony parole violation.

