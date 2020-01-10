LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
2:38 p.m. — Vehicle egged, 1800 block Home Avenue.
2:02 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block West Poplar Street.
11:57 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue, suspect arrested.
Dec. 16
1:20 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
June 24, 2019
12:26 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block West Pine Street.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
7:19 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
7:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Foster Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Thursday
10:08 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, North Third Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
1:08 p.m. — Christofer J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
12:18 p.m. — Johnathon G. Rosencrans, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, third-degree theft and being a fugitive.
College Place
Today
1:27 a.m. — Andrew M. Hawkins, for investigation of DUI and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
4:37 p.m. — Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:19 p.m. — Steven K. Parkins, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:30 a.m. — Brian K. Smith, for investigation of DUI.