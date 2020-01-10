U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

2:38 p.m. — Vehicle egged, 1800 block Home Avenue.

2:02 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block West Poplar Street.

11:57 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue, suspect arrested.

Dec. 16

1:20 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.

June 24, 2019

12:26 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block West Pine Street.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

7:19 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

7:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Foster Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Thursday

10:08 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, North Third Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

1:08 p.m. — Christofer J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

12:18 p.m. — Johnathon G. Rosencrans, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, third-degree theft and being a fugitive.

College Place

Today

1:27 a.m. — Andrew M. Hawkins, for investigation of DUI and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:37 p.m. — Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:19 p.m. — Steven K. Parkins, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:30 a.m. — Brian K. Smith, for investigation of DUI.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.