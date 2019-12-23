LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:21 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block South Second Avenue.
Wednesday
6:50 p.m. — Burglary, 2800 block Isaacs Avenue.
6:07 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia found, Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave.
8 a.m. — Firearm stolen from vehicle within last month, 1700 block Isaacs Avenue.
6:51 a.m.— Vehicle stolen, 100 block Yellowstone Street.
Tuesday
10:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1900 block Melrose Street.
8:26 p.m. — Harassment, 700 block Wellington Avenue.
12:59 p.m. — Multiple eggs thrown at home, 2400 block Cottonwood Road.
7:09 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block South First Avenue.
Dec. 15
4:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
3:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Clark Street.
Dec. 13
3:14 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Boyer Avenue.
10:40 a.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Catherine Street.
Nov. 21
11:11 a.m. — Items stolen from back of truck overnight, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.
Sept. 2
9:28 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Main Street.
College Place
Today
6:23 a.m. — Mailboxes open, mail scattered, 200 block North College Avenue.
6 a.m. — Three vehicle prowls, 200 block North College Avenue.
Sunday
9:34 a.m. — Two of vehicle’s tires punctured overnight, 700 block Southeast Elm Avenue.
Friday
7:33 p.m. — Hit-and-run into fence, 500 block Southeast Eighth Street.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
6:25 p.m. — 2006 GMC Yukon stolen, 600 block East Broadway Avenue.
11:16 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block North Main Street.
10:47 a.m. — Wallet stolen, Let’s Go Inn, 515 N. Main St.
Umatilla County
Sunday
8:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Central Washington Asphalt, Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Rd., Milton-Freewater.
12:19 p.m. — Burglary, South Washington Street, Weston.
11:09 a.m. — Theft, West Van Buren Street, Athena.
12:29 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena.
Friday
11:53 p.m. — Fight, Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.
5:06 p.m. — Burglary, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:36 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Jefferson Street, Athena.
11:46 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Winesap and Yellow Jacket roads, Milton-Freewater.
9:37 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, South Broad Street, Weston.
7:19 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:17 a.m. — Theft, Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
9:38 p.m. — Mollie R. Janson, for investigation of second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness.
9:24 p.m. — Karlee A. Phillips, for investigation of second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
4 a.m. — Robert A. Aldridge, for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
4:20 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Umatilla County
Saturday
1:15 a.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Columbia County
Saturday
4:43 p.m. — Jake A. Fousha, for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
6:28 a.m. — Rollover, U.S. Highway 12 milepost 327, near McDonald Road; nothing further.
Sunday
2:34 p.m. — Line down, 300 block South Ninth Avenue.
Saturday
12:05 p.m. — Low-hanging line, Roosevelt Street and Boyer Avenue.
9:08 a.m. — Frayed line hanging, Park and L streets.
2:11 a.m. — Hot tub fire, 100 block Bryant Avenue; nothing further.
Friday
12:49 p.m. — Hanging planter on fire on porch, 200 block Avery Street; nothing further.
12:34 p.m. — Line hanging, not sparking, Isaacs and Estrella avenues.
10:27 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Alder and Howard streets; unknown further.