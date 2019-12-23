U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

12:21 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block South Second Avenue.

Wednesday

6:50 p.m. — Burglary, 2800 block Isaacs Avenue.

6:07 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia found, Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave.

8 a.m. — Firearm stolen from vehicle within last month, 1700 block Isaacs Avenue.

6:51 a.m.— Vehicle stolen, 100 block Yellowstone Street.

Tuesday

10:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1900 block Melrose Street.

8:26 p.m. — Harassment, 700 block Wellington Avenue.

12:59 p.m. — Multiple eggs thrown at home, 2400 block Cottonwood Road.

7:09 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block South First Avenue.

Dec. 15

4:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

3:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Clark Street.

Dec. 13

3:14 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Boyer Avenue.

10:40 a.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Catherine Street.

Nov. 21

11:11 a.m. — Items stolen from back of truck overnight, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.

Sept. 2

9:28 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Main Street.

College Place

Today

6:23 a.m. — Mailboxes open, mail scattered, 200 block North College Avenue.

6 a.m. — Three vehicle prowls, 200 block North College Avenue.

Sunday

9:34 a.m. — Two of vehicle’s tires punctured overnight, 700 block Southeast Elm Avenue.

Friday

7:33 p.m. — Hit-and-run into fence, 500 block Southeast Eighth Street.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

6:25 p.m. — 2006 GMC Yukon stolen, 600 block East Broadway Avenue.

11:16 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block North Main Street.

10:47 a.m. — Wallet stolen, Let’s Go Inn, 515 N. Main St.

Umatilla County

Sunday

8:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Central Washington Asphalt, Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Rd., Milton-Freewater.

12:19 p.m. — Burglary, South Washington Street, Weston.

11:09 a.m. — Theft, West Van Buren Street, Athena.

12:29 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena.

Friday

11:53 p.m. — Fight, Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.

5:06 p.m. — Burglary, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:36 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Jefferson Street, Athena.

11:46 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Winesap and Yellow Jacket roads, Milton-Freewater.

9:37 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, South Broad Street, Weston.

7:19 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

7:17 a.m. — Theft, Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

9:38 p.m. — Mollie R. Janson, for investigation of second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness.

9:24 p.m. — Karlee A. Phillips, for investigation of second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

4 a.m. — Robert A. Aldridge, for investigation of DUI.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

4:20 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Umatilla County

Saturday

1:15 a.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Columbia County

Saturday

4:43 p.m. — Jake A. Fousha, for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

6:28 a.m. — Rollover, U.S. Highway 12 milepost 327, near McDonald Road; nothing further.

Sunday

2:34 p.m. — Line down, 300 block South Ninth Avenue.

Saturday

12:05 p.m. — Low-hanging line, Roosevelt Street and Boyer Avenue.

9:08 a.m. — Frayed line hanging, Park and L streets.

2:11 a.m. — Hot tub fire, 100 block Bryant Avenue; nothing further.

Friday

12:49 p.m. — Hanging planter on fire on porch, 200 block Avery Street; nothing further.

12:34 p.m. — Line hanging, not sparking, Isaacs and Estrella avenues.

10:27 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Alder and Howard streets; unknown further.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.