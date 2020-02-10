LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Friday
9:49 a.m. — Two-car collision, Old Milton Highway and Bussell Road near College Place; non-injury.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
8:36 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Eighth Avenue and Cowl Street; no injuries.
10:01 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block De Haven Street.
5:54 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 1100 block South Main Street; no injuries.
Saturday
10:46 a.m. — Criminal mischief, graffiti on the side of the building, 200 block Southwest First Avenue.
Friday
12:56 p.m. — Hit-and-run property, 1600 block South Main Street; no injury, damaged fire hydrant.
Umatilla County
Saturday
10:21 p.m. — Driver under the influence, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:55 p.m. — Assault, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Friday
3:40 p.m. — Harassment, Old Dufur Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
12:06 p.m. — Benjamin Garcia Jr., for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Friday
1:50 p.m. — Fredrick C. Slack, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Department of Corrections
Friday
12:00 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of a DOC violation.