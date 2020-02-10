U-B Emergency Services for 2/10/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Friday

9:49 a.m. — Two-car collision, Old Milton Highway and Bussell Road near College Place; non-injury.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

8:36 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Eighth Avenue and Cowl Street; no injuries.

10:01 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block De Haven Street.

5:54 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 1100 block South Main Street; no injuries.

Saturday

10:46 a.m. — Criminal mischief, graffiti on the side of the building, 200 block Southwest First Avenue.

Friday

12:56 p.m. — Hit-and-run property, 1600 block South Main Street; no injury, damaged fire hydrant.

Umatilla County

Saturday

10:21 p.m. — Driver under the influence, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:55 p.m. — Assault, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

Friday

3:40 p.m. — Harassment, Old Dufur Lane, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

12:06 p.m. — Benjamin Garcia Jr., for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

Friday

1:50 p.m. — Fredrick C. Slack, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

Department of Corrections

Friday

12:00 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of a DOC violation.

