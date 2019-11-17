ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
12:35 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation, malicious mischief and trespass.
12:40 p.m. — Raul M. Moreno, for investigation of DOC violation and use of drug paraphernalia.
