ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Friday

12:35 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation, malicious mischief and trespass.

12:40 p.m. — Raul M. Moreno, for investigation of DOC violation and use of drug paraphernalia.

