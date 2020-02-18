LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Saturday
2:22 p.m. — Vehicle’s mirror broken off, 00 block Southeast Eighth Street.
Friday
10:48 a.m. — Lower grill stolen from vehicle within last two days, 200 block Northwest Ruby Lane.
10:29 a.m. — Air compressor stolen, 1100 block Southeast Broadway Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
8:19 p.m. — Firearms, other items stolen from home, 1400 block Whiteley Road, Walla Walla.
Saturday
11:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run to property, 900 block Prospect Avenue, Walla Walla.
11:34 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Ray Boulevard, Burbank.
Feb. 11
10:27 a.m. — John Deere lawnmower and trailer stolen last year, 2000 block Smith Access Road, Walla Walla.
2:13 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 2300 block U.S. Highway 730, Wallula; arrests made.
Feb. 9
1:34 p.m. — Assault, 2000 block Pleasant Street, Walla Walla.
Feb. 8
12:07 p.m. — Assault in Oregon, 9300 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Feb. 6
9:21 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Fourth Street, Touchet.
Feb. 5
10:41 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Eighth Street and Coppei Avenue, Waistburg; man arrested.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
2:02 p.m. — Storage shed damaged, 1100 block Lamb Street.
9:36 a.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 1200 block College Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
9:21 p.m. — Shots fired, Butler Grade Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
2:29 p.m. — Assault, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
11:04 a.m. — Theft, Diaz Honey Farm, 53066 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:24 a.m. — Burglary, Decorative Concrete Systems, 85452 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Columbia County
Monday
12:58 p.m. — Darrel J. Salgado, for investigation of residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Saturday
11:53 p.m. — Power pole fire, Maple Street and First Avenue; Pacific Power responded and fixed problem.
6:11 p.m. — Power pole fire, 1400 block Walla Walla Avenue; blocked off for safety, Pacific Power responded, restored power.