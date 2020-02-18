U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Saturday

2:22 p.m. — Vehicle’s mirror broken off, 00 block Southeast Eighth Street.

Friday

10:48 a.m. — Lower grill stolen from vehicle within last two days, 200 block Northwest Ruby Lane.

10:29 a.m. — Air compressor stolen, 1100 block Southeast Broadway Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

8:19 p.m. — Firearms, other items stolen from home, 1400 block Whiteley Road, Walla Walla.

Saturday

11:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run to property, 900 block Prospect Avenue, Walla Walla.

11:34 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Ray Boulevard, Burbank.

Feb. 11

10:27 a.m. — John Deere lawnmower and trailer stolen last year, 2000 block Smith Access Road, Walla Walla.

2:13 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 2300 block U.S. Highway 730, Wallula; arrests made.

Feb. 9

1:34 p.m. — Assault, 2000 block Pleasant Street, Walla Walla.

Feb. 8

12:07 p.m. — Assault in Oregon, 9300 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

Feb. 6

9:21 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Fourth Street, Touchet.

Feb. 5

10:41 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Eighth Street and Coppei Avenue, Waistburg; man arrested.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

2:02 p.m. — Storage shed damaged, 1100 block Lamb Street.

9:36 a.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 1200 block College Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

9:21 p.m. — Shots fired, Butler Grade Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

2:29 p.m. — Assault, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

11:04 a.m. — Theft, Diaz Honey Farm, 53066 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:24 a.m. — Burglary, Decorative Concrete Systems, 85452 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Columbia County

Monday

12:58 p.m. — Darrel J. Salgado, for investigation of residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

11:53 p.m. — Power pole fire, Maple Street and First Avenue; Pacific Power responded and fixed problem.

6:11 p.m. — Power pole fire, 1400 block Walla Walla Avenue; blocked off for safety, Pacific Power responded, restored power.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.