LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Wednesday

11:35 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 1000 block South Birch Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

2:20 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 1100 block Fishook Park Road, Prescott.

11:33 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, malicious mischief, theft, 200 block East Beech Avenue, Walla Walla.

Dec. 11

10:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Third Street, Prescott.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

4:47 p.m. — Maroon 2003 Toyota Corolla stolen, 200 block East Broadway Avenue.

10:06 a.m. — Graffiti on home, alley, 00 block De Haven Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

5:35 p.m. — Search and rescue, Harris Park, 78689 S. Fork Walla Walla River Rd., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

4:08 p.m. — Vehicle struck pole, Highways 339 and 332, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, referred to Oregon State Police, driver cited; Milton-Freewater Rural FD and power company responded.

2:02 p.m. — Theft, Premier Excavation, Elizabeth and Columbia streets, Milton-Freewater.

10:16 a.m. — Mail stolen, North Main Street, Milton-Freewater.

7:41 a.m. — Harassment, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:02 p.m. — Zachary T. Cowden, for investigation of residential burglary.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

1:15 p.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of DOC violation.

