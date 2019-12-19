LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Wednesday
11:35 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 1000 block South Birch Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
2:20 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 1100 block Fishook Park Road, Prescott.
11:33 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, malicious mischief, theft, 200 block East Beech Avenue, Walla Walla.
Dec. 11
10:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Third Street, Prescott.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
4:47 p.m. — Maroon 2003 Toyota Corolla stolen, 200 block East Broadway Avenue.
10:06 a.m. — Graffiti on home, alley, 00 block De Haven Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
5:35 p.m. — Search and rescue, Harris Park, 78689 S. Fork Walla Walla River Rd., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
4:08 p.m. — Vehicle struck pole, Highways 339 and 332, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, referred to Oregon State Police, driver cited; Milton-Freewater Rural FD and power company responded.
2:02 p.m. — Theft, Premier Excavation, Elizabeth and Columbia streets, Milton-Freewater.
10:16 a.m. — Mail stolen, North Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
7:41 a.m. — Harassment, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:02 p.m. — Zachary T. Cowden, for investigation of residential burglary.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
1:15 p.m. — Holly J. Manis, for investigation of DOC violation.