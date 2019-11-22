LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Thursday

12:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run, two vehicles hit in 20 minutes, 600 block SE Sixth Street.

7:17 a.m. — Collision into parked vehicle, College Avenue and 12th Street.

Walla Walla County

Nov. 15

3:02 p.m. — Work truck vandalized with sugar in the diesel container, 3100 block Melrose Street, Walla Walla.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

1:44 p.m. — Kaleb R. Sheets, for investigation of felony probation violation.

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

3:25 p.m. — Chad E. Hays, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:09 p.m — Brandon J. Reeser-Stump, for investigation of DOC violation.