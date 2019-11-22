LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Thursday
12:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run, two vehicles hit in 20 minutes, 600 block SE Sixth Street.
7:17 a.m. — Collision into parked vehicle, College Avenue and 12th Street.
Walla Walla County
Nov. 15
3:02 p.m. — Work truck vandalized with sugar in the diesel container, 3100 block Melrose Street, Walla Walla.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
1:44 p.m. — Kaleb R. Sheets, for investigation of felony probation violation.
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
3:25 p.m. — Chad E. Hays, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
4:09 p.m — Brandon J. Reeser-Stump, for investigation of DOC violation.