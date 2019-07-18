Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
6:34 p.m. — Victim scammed out of $3,000, 100 block Southeast Eighth Avenue.
4:03 p.m. — Purse stolen from home, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue.
Umatilla County
today
2:05 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
10:50 p.m. — Assault, South Broad Street, Weston.
8:15 a.m. — Burglary, Blue Mountain Tire Pros, 85683 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Friday
1:53 p.m. — Graffiti on bridge, Grassi Court and Gose Street, Garrett.
July 9
5:13 p.m. — People shooting fireworks start fire in field, Reser and Depping roads, Walla Walla.
arrests
Walla Walla
Wednesday
5:50 a.m. — Jeremy S. Spencer, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
College Place
Wednesday
11:07 p.m. — Alysa D. Kyle, for investigation of DUI.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
11:40 a.m. — Brittany L. Hurn, for investigation of second-degree theft, first-degree identity theft, and second-degree organized retail theft.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
11:01 a.m. — Jose R. Garcia, for investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
4:52 p.m. — Merlen L. Davis, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:47 p.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:26 p.m. — Tas J. Haugen, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:02 a.m. — Christopher T. Smith, for investigation of controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession with intent to deliver, using drug paraphernalia, and DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Wednesday
8 p.m. — Truck flipped onto side, U.S. Highway 12 and Second Avenue, no transports.
10:36 a.m. — Fire behind warehouse, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.