Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

6:34 p.m. — Victim scammed out of $3,000, 100 block Southeast Eighth Avenue.

4:03 p.m. — Purse stolen from home, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue.

Umatilla County

today

2:05 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

10:50 p.m. — Assault, South Broad Street, Weston.

8:15 a.m. — Burglary, Blue Mountain Tire Pros, 85683 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County

Friday

1:53 p.m. — Graffiti on bridge, Grassi Court and Gose Street, Garrett.

July 9

5:13 p.m. — People shooting fireworks start fire in field, Reser and Depping roads, Walla Walla.

arrests

Walla Walla

Wednesday

5:50 a.m. — Jeremy S. Spencer, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

College Place

Wednesday

11:07 p.m. — Alysa D. Kyle, for investigation of DUI.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

11:40 a.m. — Brittany L. Hurn, for investigation of second-degree theft, first-degree identity theft, and second-degree organized retail theft.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

11:01 a.m. — Jose R. Garcia, for investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

4:52 p.m. — Merlen L. Davis, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:47 p.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:26 p.m. — Tas J. Haugen, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:02 a.m. — Christopher T. Smith, for investigation of controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession with intent to deliver, using drug paraphernalia, and DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla FD

Wednesday

8 p.m. — Truck flipped onto side, U.S. Highway 12 and Second Avenue, no transports.

10:36 a.m. — Fire behind warehouse, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

