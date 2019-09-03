Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
monday
10:21 a.m. — Graffiti on power pole, 1100 block Lamb Street.
2:45 a.m. — Graffiti, 300-500 blocks North Main Street.
College Place
sunday
9:24 p.m. — Video game system stolen from unlocked home, 200 block Southwest Davis Avenue.
9:58 a.m. — Vehicle’s passenger side mirror broken overnight, 00 block Southeast Eighth Street.
friday
12:53 p.m. — Unlocked vehicle entered, 00 block Northwest Earl Lane, wallet taken, but credit cards recovered.
11:51 a.m. — Vehicle entered overnight, wallet taken, but recovered, Ninth Street and College Avenue.
9:26 a.m. — Unlocked vehicle entered, loose change stolen, 200 block Southewast Scenic View Drive.
Umatilla County
monday
9:10 p.m. — Trespassing, Spofford Station, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.
sunday
11:41 p.m. — Trespassing, Green Acres Mobile Park,
53752 Appleton Rd., Milton-Freewater.
5:32 p.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Weston.
2:07 p.m. — Shots fired, Cold Springs Loop, Weston.
friday
9:05 p.m. — Motorcycle and deer collision, Highway 204, Weston.
11:46 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Hodgson Road and Highway 204, Weston.
Walla Walla County
saturday
8:55 a.m. — Cellphone, cash stolen Friday night, Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
friday
6:08 p.m. — Lawnmower stolen, 3700 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
1:03 p.m. — Family asked to remove gang attire, Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
8:14 a.m. — Mailbox from another resident dumped, 00 block Langdon Road, Walla Walla; mailbox returned to owner.
thursday
6:50 a.m. — Hit-amd-run, Frog Hollow and Forest roads, Touchet.
wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla;
suspect and another trespassed from fair.
4:07 p.m. — Illegal dumping and trespassing, Highway 125 and Harvey Shaw Road, Walla Walla.
Aug. 17
11:33 p.m. — County vehicle collision, Peppers Bridge and McMinn roads, Walla Walla.
arrests
Walla Walla
monday
4:50 p.m. — Melecio R. Martinez Jr., for investigation of second-degree burglary and using drug paraphernalia.
Milton-Freewater
monday
8:50 p.m. — Gary W. Fogle, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
friday
2:11 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Highway 12 and Wallula Game Department Road, canceled en route.
Milton-Frewater Rural FD
saturday
3:57 p.m. — Tractor fire, Troyer and Hudson Bay roads; no injuries, conatainted to machine, crews on scene until 7:34 p.m., tractor total loss.