LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Friday
2:33 p.m. — Gift cards stolen, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.
11:45 a.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 600 block Home Avenue.
11:04 a.m. — Harassing/threatening emails received, Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St.
12:47 a.m. — Assault, 800 block South Third Avenue.
Dec. 19
12:13 p.m. — Attempted mailing of marijuana, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
Nov. 29
4:43 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
Oct. 15
12:02 p.m. — Three marijuana plants stolen, 1200 block Bonsella Street.
July 13, 2019
12:12 p.m. — Fraud, 1900 block Melrose Street.
College Place
Monday
3:21 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Davis Avenue and Fourth Street; no injuries, partially blocking, unknown damages.
2:53 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, College Ave and Lamperti Street; no injuries or blockages, unknown damage.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
5:04 p.m. — Gas stolen, Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St.
3:08 p.m. — Cash stolen from patron, McDonald’s, 408 S. Main St.
10:32 a.m. — Graffiti, Marie Dorion Park, 82535 Couse Creek Road.
Umatilla County
Monday
5:20 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:53 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
11:59 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:21 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:07 a.m. — Theft, Price Computers, 85466 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Monday
5:11 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Highway 11 at milepost 16, near Athena; driver cited and called for vehicle tow; no injuries.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Monday
4:49 p.m. — Christopher R. Camus, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
4:50 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 400 block South Wilbur Avenue; no injuries, blocking, unknown damages.
3:42 p.m. — Truck and Jeep head-on collision, 1300 block West Poplar Street; 42-year-old woman taken to hospital, unknown further; blocking; unknown damages.
3:19 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12 at Clinton Street; no injuries, partially blocking westbound lanes, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Monday
3:04 p.m. — Vehicle struck power pole, Mission Road and Panorama Lane; no injuries, unknown damages, power company fixed pole.