Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Monday
8:08 p.m. — Cellphone and cash stolen, 200 block Northwest B Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:39 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Yellowjacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:14 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, West Washington Street, Athena.
3:39 p.m. — Burglary, Milton Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, 84667 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
12:18 p.m. — Theft, East Umatilla County Health District. 431 E. Main St., Athena.
Walla Walla County
Friday
11:15 a.m. — Robbery, 800 block South Campbell Road, Walla Walla.
July 30
7:51 a.m. — Burglary, Burbank.
June 27
11:30 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Mill Street, Prescott.
arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
9:40 p.m. — Mauricio M. James, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
7:55 p.m. — Joanna D. Falconer, for investigation of aggravated assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer.
Washington State Patrol
Monday
5:27 p.m. — Carl L. Van Scotter, for investigation of DUI.
Fire runs
Walla Walla FD
Sunday
8:20 p.m. — Motorcycle and deer collision, 2700 block Sudbury Road.
Saturday
5:02 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Portland Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
Friday
1:55 p.m. — Trash bin fire, Chevron, 1916 Isaacs Ave.
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Monday
12:47 p.m. — Wheat fire, Detour and Forest roads; no structures threatened, no injuries, cleared by 1:46 p.m.