LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Monday

8:08 p.m. — Cellphone and cash stolen, 200 block Northwest B Street.

Umatilla County

Monday

6:39 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Yellowjacket Road, Milton-Freewater. 

6:14 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, West Washington Street, Athena. 

3:39 p.m. — Burglary, Milton Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, 84667 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. 

12:18 p.m. — Theft, East Umatilla County Health District. 431 E. Main St., Athena. 

Walla Walla County

Friday

11:15 a.m. — Robbery, 800 block South Campbell Road, Walla Walla. 

July 30

7:51 a.m. — Burglary, Burbank.  

June 27

11:30 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Mill Street, Prescott. 

arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

9:40 p.m. — Mauricio M. James, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. 

Milton-Freewater

Monday

7:55 p.m. — Joanna D. Falconer, for investigation of aggravated assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer. 

Washington State Patrol

Monday

5:27 p.m. — Carl L. Van Scotter, for investigation of DUI.  

Fire runs

Walla Walla FD

Sunday

8:20 p.m. — Motorcycle and deer collision, 2700 block Sudbury Road.

Saturday

5:02 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Portland Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Friday

1:55 p.m. — Trash bin fire, Chevron, 1916 Isaacs Ave.

Walla Walla County

Fire District 4

Monday

12:47 p.m. — Wheat fire, Detour and Forest roads; no structures threatened, no injuries, cleared by 1:46 p.m.

