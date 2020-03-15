LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:34 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block of West Chestnut Street.
8:08 a.m. — Graffiti, Hoffman Quality Water, 620 W. Pine St.
8:38 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block of McAuliff Avenue.
3:26 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block of West Main Street.
3:59 p.m. — Theft, 1800 block of Plaza Way.
Wednesday
7:03 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of West Sumach Street.
9:09 a.m. — Theft, 2600 block of East Isaacs Avenue.
2:39 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of Willow Street.
9:59 p.m. — Graffiti, 300 block of Chase Avenue.
10:02 p.m. — Graffiti, 800 block of North Eighth Avenue.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
8:45 a.m. — Tigger Janson, for investigation of DOC violation, fourth-degree assault, obstruction of law enforcement and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
11:40 a.m. — Lola Kelly, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:22 p.m. — Cassandra Cortez, for investigation of failure to comply and second-degree identity theft.
6:20 p.m. — Robert Jones, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
2 p.m. — Byron Adels, for investigation of two counts of failure to appear and two counts of felony failure to appear.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County
Saturday
1:30 p.m. — Haystack fire, 6500 block of Luckenbill Road. Walla Walla Fire District 3 and District 7 responded. Fire under control in about two hours.