LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:43 a.m. — Vehicle damaged, 800 block Clay Street.

11:41 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plate stolen, 200 block East Birch Street.

10:11 a.m. — Backhoe’s rear window broken with rock overnight, 900 block Carrie Avenue.

7:01 a.m. — Phone charger stolen from vehicle, 1300 block Dell Avenue.

Tuesday

9:41 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block West Rose Street.

6:12 p.m. — Assault, 2800 block Anthem Lane.

8:48 a.m. — Motorcycle’s license plate stolen within last two months, 600 block Wellington Avenue.

Oct. 14

4:01 p.m. — Burglary at storage unit within last three months, 2900 block Isaacs Avenue.

1:37 p.m. — Half-gallon Fireball Whiskey stolen, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

12:04 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block McAuliff Avenue.

11:10 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block South Second Avenue.

11:06 a.m. — Graffiti, Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.

10:42 a.m. — Theft, 400 block North Fourth Avenue, man arrested.

10:13 a.m. — Trespassing, 800 block Hobson Street.

9:52 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Whitman College, 345 Boyer Ave.

9:22 a.m. — Vehicle tabs stolen within past two months, 900 block Hobson Street.

7:52 a.m.— Malicious mischief, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

Oct. 7

12:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Walla Walla Community College lot, 520 Campus Loop.

Sept. 11

8:48 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.

Sept. 5

1:38 p.m. — Harassment/threats, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

College Place

Sunday

12:14 p.m. — Graffiti on fence, 300 block Southeast Fourth Street.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

11:06 p.m. — Basement window broken, 500 block South Mill Street.

4:24 p.m. — Cash stolen from home, 800 block Lamb Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

12:11 p.m. — Graffiti, Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena.

Saturday

1:30 p.m. — Graffiti, Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena.

10:34 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

12:11 p.m. — Assault, Didion Lane, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

College Place

Sunday

9:10 p.m. — George A. Martin, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

11:35 p.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Saturday

10:42 p.m. — Axle Mattson, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Washington State Patrol

Saturday

8:15 p.m. — Lisa K. Ladd, for investigation of DUI and hit-and-run unattended property.

Umatilla County

Today

1:57 a.m. — Shawn A. Long, for investigation of attempting to elude, unlawful meth possession, felon in possession of weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.

Friday

2:39 a.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.

Oregon State Police

Friday

10 a.m. — Cody S. O’Grady, for investigation of two counts felony failure to appear.

Department of Corrections

Friday

12 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.

9 a.m. — Mark A. Grable, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Sunday

4:10 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Sprague Avenue and Chestnut Street; District 4 also responded; no further details provided.

Saturday

7:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run with power pole, Roosevelt Street and Isaacs Avenue; no further details provided.

3:27 p.m. — Power pole fire, 300 block Malcolm Street; no further details provided.

College Place Fire Department

Saturday

1:47 p.m. — Power pole fire, 12th Street and Murphy Lane; stayed until 3:39 p.m.; electric company also responded, power off until about 6 p.m., likely caused by heavy rain.

