LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:43 a.m. — Vehicle damaged, 800 block Clay Street.
11:41 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plate stolen, 200 block East Birch Street.
10:11 a.m. — Backhoe’s rear window broken with rock overnight, 900 block Carrie Avenue.
7:01 a.m. — Phone charger stolen from vehicle, 1300 block Dell Avenue.
Tuesday
9:41 p.m. — Assault, 1500 block West Rose Street.
6:12 p.m. — Assault, 2800 block Anthem Lane.
8:48 a.m. — Motorcycle’s license plate stolen within last two months, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
Oct. 14
4:01 p.m. — Burglary at storage unit within last three months, 2900 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:37 p.m. — Half-gallon Fireball Whiskey stolen, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
12:04 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block McAuliff Avenue.
11:10 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block South Second Avenue.
11:06 a.m. — Graffiti, Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
10:42 a.m. — Theft, 400 block North Fourth Avenue, man arrested.
10:13 a.m. — Trespassing, 800 block Hobson Street.
9:52 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Whitman College, 345 Boyer Ave.
9:22 a.m. — Vehicle tabs stolen within past two months, 900 block Hobson Street.
7:52 a.m.— Malicious mischief, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Oct. 7
12:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Walla Walla Community College lot, 520 Campus Loop.
Sept. 11
8:48 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.
Sept. 5
1:38 p.m. — Harassment/threats, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
College Place
Sunday
12:14 p.m. — Graffiti on fence, 300 block Southeast Fourth Street.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
11:06 p.m. — Basement window broken, 500 block South Mill Street.
4:24 p.m. — Cash stolen from home, 800 block Lamb Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
12:11 p.m. — Graffiti, Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena.
Saturday
1:30 p.m. — Graffiti, Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena.
10:34 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
12:11 p.m. — Assault, Didion Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
College Place
Sunday
9:10 p.m. — George A. Martin, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
11:35 p.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Saturday
10:42 p.m. — Axle Mattson, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Washington State Patrol
Saturday
8:15 p.m. — Lisa K. Ladd, for investigation of DUI and hit-and-run unattended property.
Umatilla County
Today
1:57 a.m. — Shawn A. Long, for investigation of attempting to elude, unlawful meth possession, felon in possession of weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Friday
2:39 a.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Oregon State Police
Friday
10 a.m. — Cody S. O’Grady, for investigation of two counts felony failure to appear.
Department of Corrections
Friday
12 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.
9 a.m. — Mark A. Grable, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Sunday
4:10 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Sprague Avenue and Chestnut Street; District 4 also responded; no further details provided.
Saturday
7:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run with power pole, Roosevelt Street and Isaacs Avenue; no further details provided.
3:27 p.m. — Power pole fire, 300 block Malcolm Street; no further details provided.
College Place Fire Department
Saturday
1:47 p.m. — Power pole fire, 12th Street and Murphy Lane; stayed until 3:39 p.m.; electric company also responded, power off until about 6 p.m., likely caused by heavy rain.