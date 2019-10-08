Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
6:36 p.m. — Vehicle spray-painted, 600 block East Alder Street.
4:47 p.m. — AirPods stolen, 1400 block West Pine Street.
2:18 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
2:06 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 2000 block Portland Avenue.
12:12 p.m. — Vehicle stolen overnight, 800 block North Eigth Avenue.
11:29 a.m. — Graffiti on wall, 00 block East Poplar Street.
11:24 a.m. — Vehicle stolen from parking lot overnight, 500 block South Third Avenue.
11:18 a.m. — Graffiti on apartment’s outside wall, 200 block East Poplar Street.
10:14 a.m. — Cellphone stolen from vehicle, 1400 block Hobson Street.
8:55 a.m. — Graffiti, Apex Food & Deli, 410 E. Alder Street.
8:18 a.m. — Burglary, 1200 block East Pine Street.
6:27 a.m. — Graffiti on home, 800 block Hobson Street.
6:09 a.m. — Graffiti on concrete wall near Walla Walla Public Library, 200 block East Poplar Street.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
10:18 a.m. — Wallet stolen, cards used fraudulently, Let’s Go Inn, 515 N. Main Street.
College Place
Umatilla County
Monday
10:28 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
College Place
Monday
2:16 p.m. — Vehicle’s window broken with rock, 700 block Southeast Sydnee Lane.
10:36 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Meadowbrook Boulevard and Lamperti Street; no injuries, blocking.
Arrests
College Place
Today
3:42 a.m. — Jeremie T. Rogers, for investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:05 p.m. — Serria D. Erickson, for investigation of felony probation violation.
Walla Walla County
Monday
9:59 p.m. — Cailin N. Cliff, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Monday
2:39 p.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Monday
6:09 p.m. — Woman reported being bit by snake, 100 block West Main Street; responders said she was not bit, and there was no snake.
Milton-Freewater City/Rural Fire Departments
Today
1:42 a.m. — Shed fire, 700 block Robbins Street; shed total loss, no injuries, cause under investigation.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue
Today
2:16 a.m. — Controlled fire gets into wood pile, Louden Lane, near Lincton Mountain Road, Weston Mountain; no injuries/other damages, took 2 ½ hours to extinguish.