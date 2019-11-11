LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
1:55 p.m. — White and blue moped stolen in last two days, 300 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.
Saturday
10:42 p.m. — Vehicle’s windows broken, 900 block Cowl Street.
7:14 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, 600 block Northwest First Avenue.
Friday
8:52 p.m. — Solar lights stolen from yard, 100 block Southwest Third Avenue.
1:12 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 100 block Northwest Fourth Avenue.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:40 p.m. — Chance E.P. Wilder, for investigation of DOC violation and two counts controlled substance possession.
2:05 p.m. — Wade S. Armour Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession.
9:18 a.m. — Tyrone A. Mulvaney, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
3:35 a.m. — Braulio D. Gamez Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
Saturday
5:55 p.m. — Larry E. Hoy Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
4:05 p.m. — Edward P. Humbert, for investigation of controlled substance possession, second-degree unlawful weapons possession, and furtively carrying a dangerous weapon.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
9:32 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Friday
2:41 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Today
1:50 a.m. — Nikkolas L. Furrow, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with suspended license, and making false/misleading statement to public servant.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
10:06 p.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Umatilla County
Friday
8:45 a.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of parole violation.