LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

1:55 p.m. — White and blue moped stolen in last two days, 300 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Saturday

10:42 p.m. — Vehicle’s windows broken, 900 block Cowl Street.

7:14 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, 600 block Northwest First Avenue.

Friday

8:52 p.m. — Solar lights stolen from yard, 100 block Southwest Third Avenue.

1:12 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 100 block Northwest Fourth Avenue.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

8:40 p.m. — Chance E.P. Wilder, for investigation of DOC violation and two counts controlled substance possession.

2:05 p.m. — Wade S. Armour Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession.

9:18 a.m. — Tyrone A. Mulvaney, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

3:35 a.m. — Braulio D. Gamez Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.

Saturday

5:55 p.m. — Larry E. Hoy Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.

4:05 p.m. — Edward P. Humbert, for investigation of controlled substance possession, second-degree unlawful weapons possession, and furtively carrying a dangerous weapon.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

9:32 p.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Friday

2:41 p.m. — Mary E. Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Today

1:50 a.m. — Nikkolas L. Furrow, for investigation of DUI, third-degree driving with suspended license, and making false/misleading statement to public servant.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

10:06 p.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Umatilla County

Friday

8:45 a.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of parole violation.

