Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
monday
3:40 a.m. — Basement door kicked in, Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, 949 Isaacs Ave.
1:32 a.m. — Vehicle keyed overnight, 100 block Eagan Street.
11:58 a.m. — Two windows damaged by BB gun, 00 block East Cherry Street.
10:43 a.m. — Checks from Milton-Freewater forged/cashed in Walla Walla, 1300 block West Poplar Avenue.
10:25 a.m. — Package stolen, 700 block East Tietan Street.
10:23 a.m. — Items stolen from porch in March or April, 1300 block Dakota Street.
9:46 a.m. — 2000 Honda Civic stolen, 100 block Martonick Lane.
sunday
5:58 a.m. — Assault, 500 blcok South Third Avenue, suspect arrested.
12:24 a.m. — Phone stolen, 300 block Grape Street.
saturday
5:28 p.m. — Burglary, 600 blocok North Seventh Avenue.
3:51 p.m. — Graffiti, 1500 block East Alder Street.
10:30 a.m. — Burglary, Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 N.E. Myra Rd.
friday
9:04 a.m. — Harassment/threats, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 1111 S. Second Ave.
8:55 a.m. — Burglary, 1000 block Francis Avenue, suspect arrested.
8:12 a.m. — Items stolen from porch, 500 block Washington Street, suspect arrested.
july 8
8:13 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Boyer Drive.
4:30 p.m. — Cash stolen, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wain Wright Drive.
2:39 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, Chase Avenue and Willow Street.
12:26 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Southeast Myra Road.
8:43 a.m. — Fuel stolen, 1500 block Kelly Place.
june 30
6:07 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wain Wright Drive.
june 29
10:46 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Avery Street.
june 28
6:58 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 1500 block Hobson Drive.
june 20
2:41 p.m. — Fuel stolen, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
june 11
2:36 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1400 block Hobson Street.
Milton-Freewater
monday
10:53 a.m. — Checks and binoculars stolen from vehicle, 1400 block Wilkenson Street.
10:25 a.m. — Mail stolen, 500 block Evans Street.
Umatilla County
today
8:29 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, East Main Street, Athena.
monday
9:13 a.m. — Burglary, Castillo de Feliciana Vineyard and Winery, 85728 Telephone Rd., Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
monday
10:52 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 1100 block Detour Road, Walla Walla.
july 5
2:42 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
arrests
Walla Walla
monday
9:10 p.m. — Dustin W. Millar, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
5:30 p.m. — Alexander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.