Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater Police

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. — Door damaged by attempted break in at Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St.

Umatilla County Sheriff

Tuesday

6:25 a.m. — Vandalism at Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St.

Arrests

Walla Walla Police

Tuesday

8:15 p.m. — Kyle Everette Nichols, on investigation of felony Department of Corrections violation.

6:58 p.m. — Matthew Owen Hastings, on investigation of felony Department of Corrections violation.

5:16 p.m. — Rafael Leyva Torres, on investigation of two counts of child molestation.

Milton-Freewater Police

Tuesday

1:18 p.m. — George A. Martin, 60, no listed address, on investigation of Umatilla County felony warrant.

Emergency Medical Runs

Walla Walla FD

Tuesday

6:55 p.m. — 1300 block Bryant Avenue, boy on bicycle hit by vehicle, no transport reported.

