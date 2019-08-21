Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater Police
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. — Door damaged by attempted break in at Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St.
Umatilla County Sheriff
Tuesday
6:25 a.m. — Vandalism at Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St.
Arrests
Walla Walla Police
Tuesday
8:15 p.m. — Kyle Everette Nichols, on investigation of felony Department of Corrections violation.
6:58 p.m. — Matthew Owen Hastings, on investigation of felony Department of Corrections violation.
5:16 p.m. — Rafael Leyva Torres, on investigation of two counts of child molestation.
Milton-Freewater Police
Tuesday
1:18 p.m. — George A. Martin, 60, no listed address, on investigation of Umatilla County felony warrant.
Emergency Medical Runs
Walla Walla FD
Tuesday
6:55 p.m. — 1300 block Bryant Avenue, boy on bicycle hit by vehicle, no transport reported.