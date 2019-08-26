Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
12:49 p.m. — Eggs thrown on two vehicles overnight, 900 block Highland Road.
11:48 a.m. — Tire slashed, 700 block North Main Street.
Saturday
11:14 p.m. — Burglary, 1100 block Abadie Street.
12:44 p.m. — Burglary of detached garage, 00 block East Maple Street.
9:01 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 400 block North Third Avenue.
Friday
8:22 p.m. — Fraud, 1400 block West Pine Street.
1:09 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 400 block North Second Avenue.
12:58 p.m. — Indecent exposure, Howard and Juniper streets, man arrested.
10:16 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Thursday
11:50 p.m. — Assault, 200 block North Fifth Avenue.
7:51 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.
6:56 p.m. — Assault, 1000 block West Chestnut Street, man arrested.
College Place
today
8:50 a.m. — Car’s rear window broken, Ninth Street and Bade Avenue.
Sunday
6:48 p.m. — Tire slashed, 200 block Northwest Ruby Lane.
11:49 a.m. — Vehicle struck two parked cars, Larch Avenue and Landen Drive, driver cited.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
11:01 a.m. — Graffiti, Supermex, 21 N. Columbia St.
Saturday
12:47 p.m. — Tools stolen from home, 1200 block South Mill Street.
Friday
1:07 p.m. — Coolers stolen from vehicle, 800 block North Elizabeth Street.
10:36 a.m. — Shed burglary, 300 block Sixth Avenue.
9:13 a.m. — Items stolen from mailbox, 300 block Sixth Avenue.
8:18 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle overnight, 100 block Southwest Sixth Avenue.
1:24 a.m. — Items stolen from car, 100 block Dehaven Street.
Walla Walla County
Friday
7:31 p.m. — Burglary of vacant cabin, Klicker Mountain and Blue Creek roads, Walla Walla.
Aug. 19
10:49 a.m. — Pietta Black Powder Revolver stolen from safe, 100 block West Third Street, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Sunday
6:20 p.m. — Trespassing, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
3:44 p.m. — Mailbox damaged overnight, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:09 p.m. — Harassment, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:52 a.m. — Burglary, Gerking Flat Road, Athena.
Saturday
5:01 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Main and Second streets, Athena.
Friday
6:19 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, South Normal Street, Weston.
arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
2:08 p.m. — Ricky J. Palomino, for investigation of second-degree escape and controlled substance possession.
2:38 a.m. — Ruben Perez Carmona, for investigation of DUI and reckless endangerment.
Saturday
2:20 p.m. — Audrey C. Kidd, for investigation of second-degree narcotic possession without prescription and delivering/creating/
possessing a counterfeit
substance.
College Place
Friday
10:12 a.m. — Kateena L. Forster, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Columbia County
Saturday
12:18 a.m. — Derreck J. Hecker, for investigation of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Washington State Patrol
today
2:39 a.m. — Nicholas S. Webber, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:25 p.m. — William A.T. Futch, for investigation of first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Fire Runs
Milton-Freewater City FD
Saturday
11:41 a.m. — Small kitchen fire, 1200 block Davis Street; no injuries and little damage.