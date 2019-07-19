Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
9:24 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block South Park Street.
7:36 p.m. — Assault, 1900 block Melrose Street.
2:55 p.m. — Red bicycle stolen, 100 block East Cherry Street.
1:46 p.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle, 300 block Juniper Street.
9:06 a.m. — Bicycle stolen overnight, 1900 block Melrose Street.
8:58 a.m. — Mailbox stolen, 300 block East Cherry Street.
5:49 a.m. — Items stolen from home, 2000 block Gemstone Drive.
4:03 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road, man cited.
Wednesday
8:54 p.m. — Cart of items stolen, 1600 block Plaza Way.
3:20 p.m. — Prescription narcotics stolen, 1900 block Melrose Street.
12:06 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
10:26 a.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
9:44 a.m. — Company credit card misused for personal gain, 00 block East Main Street.
6:22 a.m. — Vehicle vandalized, 1300 block Dell Avenue.
July 12
5:44 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, later recovered, 300 block Grove Street.
9:38 a.m. — Home’s window broken overnight, 1100 block West Cherry Street.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
5:23 a.m. — Vehicle stolen then recovered, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue.
Umatilla County
today
5:53 a.m. — Lines down, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
3:28 a.m. — Burglary, Lightfoot Lane, Weston.
12:45 a.m. — Shots fired, Gerking Flat Road, Athena; unable to locate.
Thursday
7:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:08 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:10 p.m. — Theft, North Fork Walla Walla River, Milton-Freewater.
arrests
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:44 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell III, for investigation of DOC violation.
5 p.m. — Brent A. Hayes, for investigation of DOC violation.
College Place
Thursday
7:02 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
2:04 p.m. — Derrick W. McCuaig, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue
today
3:55 a.m. — Fire in room of house, Lightfoot Lane off Highway 204, Weston; no injuries, no other damages, cause under investigation.